BBQ Fritos are Back for Limited Time and There’s Only One Place to Get Them

2020 has been a raging dumpster fire full of hair and tires. We're not supposed to go out in public without wearing some kind of face covering, we're told we need to stay at least six feet away from each other, concerts are cancelled, so on and so forth. It's pretty depressing, honestly. However, in the darkness, Frito Lay has provided a bright shining light for those of us looking for some comfort by bringing the once discontinued Bar-B-Q flavored corn chips back to store shelves for a limited time.

This is, hands-down, the best news I've heard so far this year. I have said many, many times on air that the delightful mix of salty and tangy barbecue flavor covering each and every chip in the bag is my all-time favorite snack. I even wrote about it in my previous life on our Top 40 sister-station when I couldn't find them anymore and wondered why.

But I don't have to wonder anymore.

Thanks to a tip we received from Mark Whitehouse who called the show Tuesday morning, my beloved Bar-B-Q Fritos are back! But of course, there is a minor catch. According to Mark, they are available for a limited time, and only at Dollar General stores as part of a promotion with the retail chain.

The good news with that is, there seems to be a Dollar General on nearly every street corner in the Tri-State, so I'm hoping that means there are tons of bags of Bar-B-Q Fritos just waiting for someone to give them a good home. And by "good home," I mean my stomach.

Fortunately for me, my awesome wife heard Mark's call and I had two bags waiting for me when I got home, one of which I ate half of in one sitting, and didn't feel once ounce of guilt doing. And you know what? They tasted the exact same yesterday as they did so many years ago when I ate them as a kid.

If you happen to see me at a Tri-State Dollar General with 10 bags in my arms one day, don't judge. I'm going to take full advantage of this short return while I can.

UPDATE: MAY 20TH AT 5:02 P.M.

I've been informed by the owner of McKim's IGA in Mt. Vernon that they are carrying them as well. Get 'em before they're gone. Or, before I buy them all. Whichever comes first.

UPDATE: MAY 20TH AT 6:45 P.M.

A few hours after posting this article, I received an e-mail from Jen Crichton, Brand Communications Director for Frito-Lay North America who explained the flavor is back in stores as part of a fundraising campaign the company is doing for Carry the Load, a non-profit dedicated to honoring and supporting veterans in a variety of ways including funding other veteran providing programs that provide "healing services for the mind, body and soul of our warriors." Up to $200,000 of the sales from specially marked bags of Fritos will go to the organization.