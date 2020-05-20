Warrick County Fair Cancels Public Activities for 2020

The Warrick County 4-H Center announced today that the 2020 fair will be very different this year.

The 2020 Warrick County Fair Center Board will be held without any public activities. This includes the midway and arena events. Regular events at the fair such as motocross, mud volleyball, and midway rides and games will not be happening this year.

The board went on in a release by assuring that they "will be working diligently with the Warrick 4H program and volunteers to support the 4H programming part of the fair in whatever capacity they move forward."

While this may be an unpopular decision for some, the board made this decision after careful consideration for the safety of all residents and fair goers. The ended by saying that they hope to have some of the canceled activities rescheduled this fall.

You can read the full statement by the Warrick County 4-H Center Board below: