After 74 Years in Evansville, Midget Links Closes

Midget Links Miniature Golf has been an Evansville staple for 74 years, and unfortunately they've closed their doors for good. Here's the statement from Midget Links' website:

Thank you for making Midget Links an Evansville tradition for over 70 years. The Midget Links miniature golf course has closed its doors for good. We are thankful for the communities' support since we opened in 1947, and are proud to have provided a fun, family atmosphere for all to enjoy.

According to a post from Evansville 411 , Midget Links is already being torn down. Here at 103 GBF we have so many fond memories of Midge Links. They hosted our annual Putt Fore Life for St. Jude ever year, and we always raised money for a great cause and had a good time.

On a personal level, when I was a kid my dad always took my brother and I to Midget Links to play miniature golf. I remember my favorite hole was the draw bridge because I thought it was so cool to have to try and get the ball over the bridge at the right time. Many fond memories were made there, and I'm sad to see it go. Thanks for 74 years Midget Links.