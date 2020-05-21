Goodwill Industries Offering Online Job Fair

There are a lot of things that I miss about life prior to the month of March 2020. One of those things that I miss is second-hand shopping! I was just so ready for garage sales to open up. But sadly, I don't think it'll be a great year for big bargains.

There is one local non-profit that relies on second-hand donations and shoppers - Goodwill Industries that is not only open and taking donations but are also hiring!

Robyn Oglesby, the Community Relations Director told us, "Good news! Goodwill is now hiring! Now’s your chance to join a community legacy of more than 85 years.There are plenty of opportunities available throughout all of our locations in tri state including Evansville, Owensboro, and Vincennes. We have part time and full time positions ready to be filled in our stores, donation centers, transportation departments, and even management! Apply today at evvgoodwill.org/jobs and start your Goodwill journey today!"

Goodwill Industries had a huge impact in our community during the COVID-19 shut down. Though they had to furlough 340 employees, they offered resources to local nonprofits in the tri-state area such as the Tri-State Food Bank.

Goodwill CEO and President, Connie Ralph said in a press release, "We had trucks and drivers and so we reached out and offered our help. Goodwill’s truck and driver could be seen at the food bank’s mobile food pantries that were set-up around the area. This is a partnership that will continue even after Goodwill stores and donation centers reopen as the Tri-State Food Bank continues to provide an essential service to the community."

In addition to the partnership with the food bank, Goodwill has:

Provided clothing, bottled water and other supplies to Commission on Homelessness of Evansville and Vanderburgh County by providing clothing and supplies for the self-isolation residents staying in the Sarto Retreat house

Moved some office equipment from one location to another for Lampion Center and Albion Fellows Bacon Center

Transported food to SWIRCA to be distributed to homebound seniors and people with disabilities

Supplied Proteus with long-sleeved shirts for their Farmworker Jobs Program

Be sure to check them out online to apply and visit any one of their local locations to shop shop shop and donate donate donate to make a big difference in our community.

500 South Green River Road, Evansville

