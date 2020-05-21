Mesker Park Zoo Gives Update on Reopening

Spring has been a bit odd in the Tri-State due to everything being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On place that has also been closed to the public is our very own Mesker Park Zoo.

Here's what they posted on Facebook today:

"Are y'all open yet?" 😂😂 We're absolutely elated about all the inquiries about our reopening. Plans are underway for when we reopen our gates to our amazing visitors and members. As of now, we are part of Stage 4 of the reopening plan with a tentative date of June 14. Please stayed tuned for more information as we get closer to our date!

The post was accompanied by a picture of a deer that had wandered up to the gates of the zoo. While the zoo has been closed to the public, they've been great about bringing the public to the zoo virtually. They've periodically been hosting Facebook lives, which have been really cool to watch. They've featured several different animals, and during each Facebook live they've taken questions from viewers, and it's been a fun unique way to keep connected with the zoo during the closure.

The zoo reopening comes in phase 4 of the Back on Track Indiana plan laid out by Governor Holcomb. Phase 4 is tennetively scheduled for June 14th. We'll of course keep you updated once there's more confirmed dates. In the mean time be sure to follow along with Mesker Park Zoo on Facebook to watch their updates in real time.