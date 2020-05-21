Downtown Evansville Celebrates Class of 2020 with ‘Heart’ Photos

The class of 2020 is certainly getting a raw deal, but communities are coming together to let them celebrate in unique ways. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has brought back the heart photo backdrop that was on display for Valentine's Day.

The lighted structure has been customized for grads with 'We ❤️ Our Grads!'. No matter what school you are graduating from you're invited to take photos at the display and share them on social media with #classof2020 and #dtevv. Your pics might get featured on the Downtown Evansville social media.

To the Class of 2020: We’ve brought back our Heart of Downtown Evansville to honor you. We ❤️ Our Grads! Graduates from all schools and campuses are invited to visit and take photos with our lighting installation, which has returned through June 1. 📍Ford Center Plaza Share your photos!

#classof2020

#dtevv Congratulations to our models, graduating seniors from EVSC (Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation) Harrison High School.

Josh Armstrong, president, EID said,“We recognize that the class of 2020 will not have traditional celebratory opportunities at this time. The lighting installation offers a spot of fun and celebration to recognize and honor graduates,”

The 10' x 10' lighted metal structure is not in the same place it was back in February. It's now set up across from Signature school, at the Ford Center Plaza on Main Street. The heart backdrop will be on display through June 1, 2020. This amazing decoration was crafted locally by Wilde Horticulture, and funded by the Downtown Economic Improvement District. With almost 2700 LED lights, you won't be able to miss it!