Wilstem Wildlife Park In Paoli, Indiana Opening A Safari Drive-Thru

Paoli's Wilstem Wildlife Park just announced their newest attraction. A Safari Drive-Thru where you will encounter "everything from Alpaca to Zebra and lots in between".

The wildlife park says that you will be able to view over 30 species of animals on this safari, all from the comfort of your own vehicle beginning on June 14th. That's one more thing you can add to the list that your family can do while social distancing.

The animals will be roaming freely while you drive your vehicles on the gravel road. You'll even be able to roll down your windows to feed some of the animals that you see along the way! Wilstem says: "No need to hurry, the animals often block your path, lay flat-out in the sun, or just in the middle of the road...the choice is theirs!"

Wilstem will also offer guided wagon rides daily at 9:00 am and Noon, with reservations.

Those interested in learning more about Wilstem Wildlife Park's Safari Drive-Thru and wanting to purchase tickets can visit their website here.