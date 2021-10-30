Kentucky Woman Brings Jack O’ Lanterns To Life In Awesome Halloween Photoshoot

Halloween is the only time of year when we can dress up as whatever we want and pumpkins rule. If you dressed up like a creepy monster any other time, you would be considered insane. Can you imagine wearing a carved jack o' lantern on your head? Now, THAT would be crazy. But, during the month of Halloween, it's pretty awesome.

I saw a photoshoot on the Kentucky Photographers Facebook page. The photographer, Amanda Muss, of A. Muss Photography, along with her best friend, Sara Fentress, her daughters, and her oldest daughter's boyfriend, made jack o' lanterns come to life with a crazy funny and cute-scary photoshoot. I love it!

Ever wondered why we carve jack o' lanterns at Halloween or where the idea came from? I found the answer.

Origin of the Jack O' Lantern

People have been making jack-o’-lanterns at Halloween for centuries. The practice originated from an Irish myth about a man nicknamed “Stingy Jack.” According to the story, Stingy Jack invited the Devil to have a drink with him. True to his name, Stingy Jack didn’t want to pay for his drink, so he convinced the Devil to turn himself into a coin that Jack could use to buy their drinks. Once the Devil did so, Jack decided to keep the money and put it into his pocket next to a silver cross, which prevented the Devil from changing back into his original form. Jack eventually freed the Devil, under the condition that he would not bother Jack for one year and that, should Jack die, he would not claim his soul. The next year, Jack again tricked the Devil into climbing into a tree to pick a piece of fruit. While he was up in the tree, Jack carved a sign of the cross into the tree’s bark so that the Devil could not come down until the Devil promised Jack not to bother him for ten more years. - history.com

Jack O' Lantern Make-Up

If you don't want to put a carved pumpkin on your head, but would still like to look like a jack o' lantern, here is how to do some last-minute, super easy make-up.

