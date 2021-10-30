There’s a Good Chance this Illinois Car Really is Possessed

Something strange is going on with this Illinois police car. A technician has shared a video that shows there's a really good chance it's possessed.

This law enforcement vehicle was taken in for service in Crestwood, Illinois. Why? Well, it liked to do things...by itself. Here's how the technician who shared the video described it:

I work for a company that services law enforcement vehicles. The vehicle was brought to us with many issues that seemed to be happening by itself. When it started to lock and unlock by itself, we took a video.

Remember that scene in the movie "Big" where the Zoltar machine was working even though it was unplugged? See if this reminds you of that.

Strange, huh?

Can a car really be "possessed"? That's a real question that has been asked on Quora. The answers vary from "sure" to "no, but they can in the movies". More on that in a bit.

I've gotten some big laughs out of the response on YouTube including these special ones:

reticent e ville - "The power of Chrysler compels you"

The Expert Layman - "Actually the opening scene to the "Christine" reboot."

Did someone mention "Christine"? That's the first thing that came to my mind when I saw this law enforcement car with a mind of its own. I'm sure Stephen King would indeed be proud.

The technician did state that they fixed the 3 major issues this car was having. I have to wonder what happens when it's left in the police garage by itself at night though...

