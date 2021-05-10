Krispy Kreme is Once Again Offering Their Graduate Dozen

Krispy Kreme

Even though it may not have been as extreme as 2020, 2021 was still a weird year for anyone finishing high school or college. Once again, businesses are showing support for those graduating seniors with some pretty sweet treats.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen doughnuts to the graduating class of 2021. They call it the “Graduate Dozen”. Three rows of delicious donuts spelling out “2021”. First off, you had me at free donuts. If you are a high school or college senior it is really easy to claim your free dozen doughnuts on May 13th. Just go to any participating locations and bring any one of these items with you:

Cap and gown with 2021 tassel

Class of 2021 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2021 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2021 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2021 senior swag

Now, if you aren’t a graduating senior don’t worry because you can still get the “Graduate Dozen” from May 10th through May 16th. You just have to pay for it…sorry. Is it bad that I kind of, possibly want to use one of my brothers graduating this year to my advantage...? I mean I’ll share.

All joking aside, it is really cool to see that businesses are having special promotions for graduating seniors. You usually don’t forget the time you graduated but I feel like this is another year that will be hard to forget.