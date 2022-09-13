Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success

Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats.

WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?

Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking the world by storm and yummy baked goodies. At the age of 14, Mackenzie decided she was going to do what she loved and open her own business.

She always loved baking and thought she might want to take that love to a whole new level. She started out by taking signing up to take a course with the Culinary Institute of America in 2017. Once the course was in motion she knew she wanted more. She got the ball rolling to become a vendor at the Owensboro Regional Farmer's Market and once the community tasted her southern treats things took off from there.

CELEBRATING FIVE FANTASTIC YEARS OF BAKING

The girls will tell you the journey has not been sugar and sprinkles. It has been a lot of hard work. Mackenzie says "It's all been well worth it!" Her experiences far outweigh the process of getting to where she is today.

The girls started out baking in their own kitchen but Taylor says a lot has changed over the years;

We are now in a commercial kitchen space and have partnered with local businesses in Owensboro! We provide The Brew Bridge with desserts weekly like apple spice bread pudding (to accompany their BBQ and brews!) and deliver fresh pastries daily to Kahawa Java for customers to enjoy with their delicious coffee!

NOT JUST A SIDE GIG

When Mackenzie and Taylor started the business it was just something they did on the side. In 2017 Taylor was in college at Transylvania and Mackenzie was just a teen. Now the ball is really rolling Taylor says;

This business has turned into a full-time job for me (Taylor!) after Mackenzie and I created the business to help with college tuition. I graduated from Transylvania University in 2020 and am now helping Mackenzie through school.

WHERE CAN I FIND SOUTHERN SECRETS?

Their goodies are still sold at the Farmers’ Market every Saturday and will be there through the season (which ends on Nov. 5th). They also have plans to attend a variety of additional events during October like the Halloween Mini Market at Idyllwood and Oktoberfest.

One of the most amazing things about Southern Secrets is they try to locally source as much as possible when they are baking. They also have not changed their prices since they opened because they want everyone to have access to these delicious baked goods.