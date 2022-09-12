Journey Through Halloween’s History With This Festival Just Outside of St. Louis
Have you ever heard of the Legends & Lanterns Festival? Because if you like Halloween, this is definitely one you'll want to attend!
An Event Celebrating Halloween's Past
Located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri is St. Charles. St. Charles is home to the annual Legends & Lanterns, and it is an event that is right up your alley if you're into all things spooky! St. Charles isn't too far from the Tri-State it's about a 3-hour drive from here. It's the perfect distance for a day trip or an overnight getaway, and trust me when I first heard of Legends & Lanterns, I instantly wanted to make plans to go!
Legends & Lanterns
Legends & Lanterns is a festival that takes place every October, from a haunted history trail to ghost stories, oddities, and of course a fiddle-playing plague doctor, there's seriously something for everyone at Legends & Lanterns.
Here is what DiscoverStCharles.Com has to say about Legends & Lanterns:
Legends & Lanterns, a "spirited" journey through Halloween History is a annual event that finds its inspiration from the past.
From the vintage charm of Halloween in the 1910s-1930s, to the historical rituals and customs brought to the holiday by the Druids and Victorians, to the ethereal atmosphere depicted in American ghost stories and Brothers Grimm fairy tales; this event will offer treats and tricks for guests of all ages. A little bit silly. A little bit macabre. But all in fun.
Legends and Lanterns will take place on the following dates:
- Sat, 10/15: 11am to 6pm
- Sun, 10/16: Noon to 5pm
- Sat, 10/22: 11am to 6pm
- Sun, 10/23: Noon to 5pm
- Fri, 10/28: 5pm to 8pm
- Sat, 10/29: 11am to 8pm
- Sun, 10/30: Noon to 5pm