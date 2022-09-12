PBR Challenger Series Returns to Evansville for “Bulls and Ghouls” in October

The PBR Challenger Series will be making its way back to Evansville for the Bulls and Ghouls event.

In May, PBR took over the Ford Center for two back-to-back sold out nights of excitement. Following the success of those nights, it was only a matter of time before PBR would return to the area, and it didn't take long at all. Once again in 2022, you'll have the opportunity to see firsthand, seasoned veterans and eager newcomers take on some of the most famous bucking bulls in the division when the PBR Challenger Series makes it's way to the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds in October.

Bulls and Ghouls PBR Challenger Series Event

Rally Point Events and Shoe Sensation will be bringing back the PBR Challenger Series to Evansville on October 29, 2022 at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds. According to the press release:

The top riders in the US will once again compete for their chance to take home the buckle and prize money. This event will be a completely new show in production. You'll have the same hungry riders and bulls that will keep the night going to see who comes out on top.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with the PBR Challenger Series event beginning at 6. This event will be a fun night for the whole family that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Once the gates open, there will be tons of activities for the kids, and the night will be full of high energy intermission events. Oh, and the cool thing about this event is that all proceeds will go back to Cops Connecting with Kids and Combat Boots to Work Boots.

Tickets are available at www.EvansvillePBR.com starting at $30 for General Admission. Or you can purchase at www.ontaptickets.com. For the first 4 days, tickets are $5 off with discount code BOO. Be sure to follow the Evansville PBR Facebook page to stay updated with all the exciting events that will take place on October 29th at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds!

