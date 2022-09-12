Florida Haunted Mansion Inspired Airbnb Is A Perfect Ghostly Retreat
Are you ready to sleep with one eye open all night? This Haunted Mansion Inspired Airbnb is perfect for helping scare you right to sleep or keep you up all night.
HAVE YOU SEEN DISNEY'S HAUNTED MANSION?
If you're a Disney fan you've most likely watched The Haunted Mansion with Eddie Murphy. The movie is about a realtor, Eddie Murphy, and his wife who is also a realtor. They are going away for a family weekend when the wife gets a call to come and look at a mansion someone is interested in selling. They make the trip thinking they will swing by on their way out of town and it's not quite what any of them expected.
STAY IN A HAUNTED MANSION INSPIRED AIRBNB
There is actually a Florida Airbnb inspired by The Haunted Mansion movie.
Here's how it is described by Airbnb;
Our Haunted Mini Mansion is a delightful ghostly retreat where every room has wall-to-wall creeps! Enjoy this spooky 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom private townhouse inspired by Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Hurry back to make your final arrangements!
Lay your head down if you dare.
The Haunted Mansion-inspired Airbnb includes 1 king-size bed, 1 queen-size bed, twin bunk beds with an extra trundle twin bed, and a full-size crib. One bedroom and one full bath are located on the first level. Enough room for all your little ghouls.
Talk about a walk back in time this furniture really sets the mood for a good scare.
The king-size bed will help you feel like royalty right before you get the crap scared right out of you!
Enjoy the amazing pool right outside your doors.
Possibly the best part about the stay is that you are only minutes from lots of fun attractions in Florida including;
Universal Studios (18 min), SeaWorld and Aquatica (15 min), International Drive (I-Drive) (10 min), Celebration area (10 min), and outlet malls (5 min). Old Town and Fun Spot are right next to the property. Choose from hundreds of restaurants, groceries, and shopping minutes away.
If you're not in the mood to head to Flordia but still want to be scared here are some other Airbnbs perfect for a haunt. There are also several Haunted Mansion-themed Airbnbs around the U.S. Like this one in California near Disney and it is AMAZING!
Master Gracey's Suite.
Peer into the world of the Ravens Realm.
A glimpse into Leota's Chamber.
Let Leota cast a spell on you!
The Hall of Doors!
Just your typical ghostly restroom.