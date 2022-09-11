EVSC School Installs a Vending Machine for Books

Bookworms Unite

Growing up, I could devour books like no one's business. Of course, this was before adult responsibilities when having time wasn't a struggle. Once my parents put me to bed, I was ready with my current read stashed under my bed. Now, before you start picturing mini-Melissa under the covers with a flashlight, I must admit my methods were much more clever if I do say so myself.

As soon as my parents were asleep, I would tiptoe from my room to the bathroom next to my bedroom and flip on the light. It provided just enough light for me to lay on the other end of my bed and read to my little heart's content. No fumbling with a cumbersome flashlight in between turning pages or overheating under stuffy blankets. I could finish a book a night and then wake up for school the next night without a single regret.

If I could put, "Read Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in a single night" on my resume, it would be my most prized accomplishment.

A Vending Machine For Books

Of course, my inner child jumped for joy at the news that EVSC installed a vending machine of every bookworm's dream.



The new addition, appropriately named "Inchy's Bookworm Vending Machine," was installed at Stockwell Elementary School in hopes of providing new literacy opportunities for students that will encourage them to get excited about reading.

According to WEVV, who covered the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the project was funded by donors like Altrusa International and parents. One child from each grade level, who exhibit exemplary behavior and academic achievement, was chosen to be among the first group to receive tokens for a free book.

Ryan Purkey, a fifth-grade teacher at Stockwell, told 44 News, "It is going to spread excitement for reading to over 500 students."

A Larger Literacy Campaign

The vending machine is part of the school's efforts to encourage reading in a technology-dominated world. The books were specially selected by PTA members with student opinions and interests in mind.

It definitely makes my heart happy to see the love of reading stand the test of time so that more children can find their own ways to stay up way too late just to see how the story ends.

