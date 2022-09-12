On Friday we asked where you receive the highest level of veterinary services. Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff in the area? After close to 8,000 votes, here are the results. #myvetsthebest

Finding a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical care means everything. When I moved to Kentucky I had no idea where to turn to for my pup. It's scary when you want them to have the best medical care possible and aren't sure where to turn. The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests talking to neighbors, friends, and family. Find out whom they use and are willing to recommend. Groomers, managers of local shelters, and local dog trainers could be helpful. I followed their advice and found the perfect veterinary clinic. Have you found the perfect fit? If not, this article may help.

FINDING A VETERINARIAN YOU CAN TRUST

Isn't your pet's happiness and health a big priority in your life? That's why it's important to find the best veterinary clinic or hospital that fits your needs. The American Veterinary Medical Association offers some great suggestions when considering a veterinarian for your family.

"When choosing your family's veterinarian, use the same care and criteria that you would in selecting a physician or dentist. Think about what is important to you. Location, office hours, payment options, and the range of medical services provided are all important considerations. For many pet owners, the most important factor is the friendliness and commitment of doctors and staff. Your goal should be to find the veterinarian who you believe can best meet your pet's medical needs and with whom you feel comfortable establishing a long-term veterinarian-client-patient relationship."

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED VETERINARY LOCATIONS

We want them to live long and healthy lives. That's why it's important to choose a veterinarian you can trust. These veterinary locations were on the outside looking in! Daviess County Animal Shelter (Owensboro), Perry County Animal Hospital (Tell City), Hardinsburg Animal Clinic (Hardinsburg), East Pines Animal Clinic (Boonville), West Side Pet Hospital & Paw's Inn (Evansville), Towne Square Animal Hospital (Owensboro), and Princeton Veterinary Hospital (Princeton). You showed them a lot of love for good reason.

Towne Square Animal Hospital!!! Dr. Cecil is our vet, but everyone there is amazing! - Diana Barrett

Could you give a shout-out to Dr. Travis Luna in Princeton, KY? He’s my dog’s vet and he is an awesome veterinarian. Thank you! - Rhonda Hawkins

Dr. Julie Thorpe Gray at the DC Animal Shelter!!!! - Stephanie Lee Wilson

HERE ARE THE TOP 10 VETERINARY CLINICS/ANIMAL HOSPITALS

