Kentucky Mom Shares Yummy 5-Minute Ice Cream In A Bag Recipe

Hot Summer days call for a favorite among everyone and that is Homemade Ice Cream. Not everyone owns an ice cream maker, no worries we've got you covered.

REMEMBERING SUMMER DAY CAMP DIRECTOR DAYS

Angel here and when I was the Director of Day Camp for the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department one of our favorite summer activities with the kids was to make homemade vanilla ice cream. The kids absolutely went crazy because it was easy and super delicious. The staff loved helping the kids make it because it also taught a science lesson that the campers enjoyed and could take with them the rest of their lives and teach others. It was one of the best jobs ever working for Day Camp.

EASY HOMEMADE ICE CREAM WITHOUT A MACHINE RECIPE

It is actually pretty mess-free too. The recipe calls for making vanilla ice cream but you could really flavor it how you wanted or even add in fruit or candy pieces if that is what you like.

Here are the ingredients you'll need:

Creamer/Half and Half/Nut Milk – You really can use whatever kind of milk that you want but make sure to use creamer or half & half/whipping cream. This makes the ice cream super creamy.

Salt –I prefer to use rock salt because this is what we use to make homemade ice cream in the machine and it works really well.

Ice

Sugar/Sweetener

Ziploc Bags (1 Large/1 Smaller)

DIRECTIONS

Pour one cup of your half & half/creamer into the small bag

Add one tsp of vanilla/add one tablespoon of sugar

Seal the bag tightly and place it down inside the larger bag

Add a cup of ice and 1/4 cup of salt.

Seal the larger bag and shake for 5-7 minutes or until frozen consistency

BAM you have delicious homemade vanilla ice cream without the wait and mess!