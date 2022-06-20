Evansville and Newburgh Welcome New Restaurants with Amazing Menus

The news of two new restaurants opening this week is very exciting. This will however lead to longer discussions about where to eat. That is a good problem to have!

Pizza 261 Newburgh

I know that there are plenty of people that think we have enough pizza places around Evansville and Newburgh, and to that, I say - No Way! You can never have too many styles of pizza to choose from. Personally, I prefer just a plain ole cheese pizza, but if you love a variety of toppings, Pizza 261 seems to have a lot to choose from.

Pizza 261 is now officially open, although several lucky folks have already tried some of the pizza and sandwiches during their soft opening. I don' see onions listed on their menu, and unless that's a misprint, it's the best news I've heard all day!

Here Are Some Reviews on the Facebook Group Tri-State Restaurant Reviews

Went to Pizza 261 in Newburgh tonight. It’s they’re soft open at the moment. It’s in the old Pizza Chef location in Newburgh Plaza. Drank some beer while the pizza was cooking. Beer menu was very lacking at this point. Several TVs and about 10 seats at the bar. They opened the place open with a lot more family seating and can handle larger groups. I ordered the 12” 18 Wheeler. Basically the meat pizza. They have pizzas and sandwiches and a kids menu. I was assured more it come. Local made in house pizza at a good price and it was a good thin crust pizza. I’ll be back for sure. ~ Will Flamion

Fantastic atmosphere, amazing staff and delicious food. We had pretzel sticks with nacho, Stromboli, Hot Ham & Cheese & 2 different types of pizza…Highly Recommended ~ Angela Truitt

Former Pizza Chef Location Newburgh Plaza

The Barrel House - 1700 Morgan Center Drive

I'm pretty excited to try The Barrel House located across the street from Showplace east. From the outside remodel, you can't even tell that it was formerly Show-Mes. Their online menu is more extensive and includes bourbon and tequila lists.

Here is a Review From the Facebook Group Tri-State Restaurant Reviews

We were able to check out the soft opening of The Barrel House .This is located on Evansville's east side on the former property of ShowMes. Complete remodel inside and out and it looks great! They had plenty of staff and they were super friendly and inviting. I cannot find an online menu to share but their Facebook page shows most of what they offer. Reasonable pricing and good quality. They nailed the pork chop. Juicy and a good portion. You definitely want to use the bourbon BBQ sauce they have! I predict this place will do well. ~ Bob Lob Law

