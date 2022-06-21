LOOK: Does This Kentucky Doodle Have Fake Eyelashes? You Be The Judge

Have you ever heard of a dog getting eyelash extensions? This Kentucky Doodle has eyelashes you won't believe. Are they really real though? See if you can tell.

CAN DOGS GET EYELASH EXTENSIONS?

The answer is YES! There are actually companies that make eyelash extensions for pups.

Here's what Hudabeauty.com says about their extensions;

Of course, the lashes come with a fur-friendly glue to ensure they're comfortable to wear and extra easy to remove – no hairs lost! We spent so long perfecting the most glam, full-fringe, double-stacked synthetic lashes that look amazing on all breeds of dogs, no matter what their shape or size.

KENTUCKY DOODLE HAS BUILT-IN EXTENSIONS

Angel here and yesterday was my doodle, Layla's 5th birthday. She is the sweetest pup you will ever meet. She came to us when she was 4 months old. We had always wanted a doodle and God provided the opportunity for us to add her to the Welsh family.

She is one of the most beautiful dogs ever and when people meet her the first thing they notice after she sniffs them inappropriately and gives them her paw they look into her sweet eyes and notice she has the longest eyelashes EVER.

This is literally no joke. Her lashes are every bit of 2 1/2 inches in length and that is after being trimmed by the groomer.

They are so long that it's almost shocking. We were at a birthday party on Saturday and all the teen girls were jealous.

They are almost so blonde they blend in with her fur so you don't notice them at first. When you get super close to her you do a double-take because they are that long.

I asked her to smile she was giving me the side eye LOL.

She's a bit shy but the sweetest pup ever.

This is the perfect shot of her lashes. I know women that would kill for those HA.

GROOMING THOSE LASHES

I always brush Layla's lashes really well. If your pup has long eyelashes that get in their way here's how you can groom them to stay out of their eyes.