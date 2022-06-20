Save Some Cash With These Scraps – 15 Foods You Can Easily Regrow

I will admit that I have not always been the most responsible when it comes to wasting food. I would have no problem throwing away a whole plate of food if it's something I didn't enjoy eating or if it had been left sitting out too long. Same with my kids - I've never been one of those dads that insisted "you're not getting up until that plate is clean." If my kids were done eating, cool, go ahead, and throw the leftovers in the trash. I can honestly say that I never once thought about keeping any of those scraps for the purpose of growing more food, but I'm starting to see things a little differently these days.

Now that we are seeing increased prices on everything (and yes I mean every single thing), a lot of people are being forced to make adjustments in just about every area of their lives. One of the most recent examples of this is the price of gasoline. which is forcing folks to reevaluate how much they drive. I know that I am really trying to be more conscious about how many trips I make, and making the most of each one. The price of fuel has a direct impact on just about everything else, especially the food we buy.

We've all seen prices go up at the grocery store, and no one is immune to it - big chain stores, discount stores, and mom & pop groceries all have to charge more just to stay in business. One way to ease the pain, even if just a little bit, is to grow your own food - and one easy way to do that is to use the food you already have.

Below is a list of 15 foods that can be regrown from scraps (thanks to thesoccermomblog.com), and I'm sure there are more than that. So just think twice before throwing away those leftovers - you might be able to save some cash with that trash.