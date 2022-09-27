Kentucky Gals Color-Themed Girls Night is a Rainbow Full of Fun (PHOTOS)

Some Kentucky girlfriends recently hosted a super fun theme night and we are all about it. It has everything to do with color and food and we wish we were invited!

WHAT IS A COLOR-CODED THEME NIGHT?

Girls' nights have always been a thing for as long as I can remember but a lot of the women planning them have stepped up their game. I was scrolling through Facebook the other night and saw a post from my friend Elizabeth. She and some of her girlfriends were all dressed in different colors and holding up baskets and boxes and all sorts of different items in a color pattern. I was intrigued by the photos so I messaged her to ask what it was all about.

Here's what Elizabeth told me:

It was so fun! Basically, take a group of friends, and everyone pick a color. You only bring that colored drink and food- everyone shares when you get there!

Basically, the ladies chose their favorite color and then decided on exactly what they wanted to bring. I would almost call this a color potluck because they shared their items with everyone else.

Apparently, the idea came from TikTok. Several different ladies were hosting them and then posting them so others could see how they turned out.

SO, WHAT DOES A COLOR-THEMED PARTY LOOK LIKE?

Elizabeth gave me permission to share with everyone the photos from their themed party and it looks like so much fun.

ELIZABETH FIORELLA ELIZABETH FIORELLA loading...

This is Elizabeth and she picked my favorite color of the rainbow-BLUE! If you notice she brought pop tarts which are blue, blueberry donuts, blue bottled wine, blue pringles and so much more.

Loving all the fun green items. Eye spy some Garlic Parmesan pretzel thins and watermelon flavored cotton candy.

This gal brought two bowls full of red. Give me all the cheez-its and Haribo gummies.

Orange you glad you came. She picked orange and brought Fanta and Cheetos what a great combo.

The color yellow is perfect for a party. Look how creative she was with chips, Funyuns, and even roasted street corn.

Here's the spread all laid out and full of color. I would love to plan one for the Holidays with my girlfriends.

Here are some more ideas;