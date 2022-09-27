Kentucky Cemetery Celebrates 15 Years of ‘Voices of Elmwood’ A Look Back at the Town’s History

Voices of Elmwood is back and better than ever for its 15th celebration of serving our community. This year promises to be the very best yet!

WHAT IS VOICES OF ELMWOOD?

Voices of Elmwood is a great Owensboro tradition allowing folks to learn of our great history and meet some of the key individuals that helped to shape our town.

The 15th annual, Voices of Elmwood is a celebration of history, designed to honor our region's and the lives of the many people buried at Owensboro's Elmwood Cemetery. Founded by Owensboro Museum of Science and History in collaboration with Daviess County Public Library. Performed by local actors dressed in period pieces.

WHAT CAN I EXPECT WHEN I ATTEND?

Local actors portray different individuals from history and tell the story of their life. You have the choice to walk or take a wagon ride to each destination.

Wagon rides will leave every 30 minutes each evening and stop for each actor's presentation.

Tent shows will be available during the final weekend.

Wagon guides and tent hosts will provide additional historical information.

Each tour lasts about one hour.

While they love for everyone to enjoy the history of Owensboro the event is not recommended for children under the age of 12.

Something that makes this event so unique is each actor or actress that comes to play a role. There are over 75 different people from our community that come together to make this possible. It is an amazing way to honor our community's great history.

My friend, Worth Mountjoy just happens to be one of the actors and he is fantastic. So excited for this to be a part of Owensboro.

EVENT INFORMATION: DATES & TIMES

This is the last weekend for the Voice of Elmwood don't miss your opportunity to get out and enjoy!

