Jersey Mike’s Sandwich Shop Coming to Evansville’s East Side

I see a lot of commercials for Jersey Mike's on TV, and every time I wonder why since we don't have a single location anywhere in the Tri-State. The good news is, that's apparently about to change.

Local Facebook page, Evansville 411 News, who's always scouring the internet to find any clue of new restaurants or businesses coming to the area, was the first to report on Wednesday that Jersey Mike's "could be coming to Evansville in the near future" based on their discovery of a job posting for a General Manager position at the store. While Evansville 411 News doesn't specify where they found the posting, after a little Googling, I found the position posted on Indeed.com.

On the flip side, one thing the job posting does not specify that Evansville 411 News does is where exactly in Evansville the restaurant will be located. According to them it will take up space in The Promenade on Burkhardt Road which has seen a number of new business take residence including Mr. B's Pizza & Wings, Wasabi sushi and hibachi restaurant, Zaxby's, Academy Sports, and more.

If you or someone you know is interested in the General Manager position, applications are being accepted now through Indeed.

[Source: Evansville 411 News on Facebook]

