Enchanting “Twilight Dinner” Raises Money for Evansville-Based Community Farm

Considering the last few years we have had, I always get excited at the opportunity to write about one of our great, local nonprofits that is able to have one of its annual events in person again. This time around, it's the folks at Seton Harvest preparing to host their final Twilight Dinner of the year this month.

Feeding the Community

Seton Harvest is a "community-supported agriculture initiative" that uses its land on Evansville's westside to grow delicious and healthy produce, and they freely share that food with the poor and hungry throughout the community. In 2021, Seton Harvest donated over 8,300 pounds of produce to shelters, food banks, and church pantries. Dig (no pun intended) these numbers - since Seton Harvest first started growing in 2006, they harvested 631,691 pounds and donated 141,827 pounds of fresh, naturally grown produce.

As you can imagine, it is not cheap to run a farm that grows that amount of produce each year - it is vitally important for those who are able to help Seton Harvest financially to do so. One delicious way you can help is by purchasing tickets to Seton Harvest's annual farm-to-table Twilight Dinner.

Let's Break Bread Together

The Seton Harvest Twilight Dinner will be in person this year after drive-thru meals were held the last two years. Sharing a meal is such a communal experience - something that just can't be replicated when everyone has to stay in their cars - and I know that Seton Harvest can't wait to get everyone back on the farm and around the table.

Twilight Dinner Details and Tickets

The dinner is coming up on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 6pm at Seton Harvest. The delicious farm-to-table meal will be provided by Culinary Innovations, along with refreshments from Working Distributors, and live musical entertainment from 2 Miles Back. Tickets are just $50 each and are available to purchase online here.

Proceeds from the Twilight Dinner will further support Seton Harvest's mission of supplying fresh produce to those in need and providing educational opportunities and sustainable agriculture for our local community.

