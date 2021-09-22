Invasive Stink Bugs Have Returned To Indiana and Kentucky: Here’s How To Get Rid Of Them

The dreaded stink bugs are back, but do you know the best way to get rid of them? Here's a hint: DON'T CRUSH THEM!

It's officially fall, and you know what that means: colder weather, bonfires, pumpkin spice, apple cider, and soups. However, it also means that it is the official return of the dreaded stink bugs. In fact, I spotted one in my house just last night and some of my friends have begun to see them pop up in their homes as well. So now is a good time to review everything you need to know about stink bugs like how they got here, why they are invading your home, and most importantly, how to get rid of them.

How did they get here?

According to Orkin.com, the brown marmorated stink bugs (BMSBs) are actually native to Asian countries like China and Japan. Somehow, they were accidentally brought to the United States around 1998. Since then, they have spread all over the country, including Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

Why are they invading our homes?

Stink bugs tend to seek shelter during late summer and early fall to essentially keep warm. According to Orkin.com, they gain entry into structures through cracks, crevices, gaps and holes in foundations, window and door frames, soffits, attics, and underneath siding. The insects will chill out in your house until the early spring months looking for a way to get back outdoors. It is during these cooler months that you might notice the nuisance in your house and might be looking for a way to get rid of them.

Don't crush them!!!

These things are called "stink bugs" for a reason, folks. When you see them in your house, you instinctively try to find something to crush them with. When these insects are threatened or crushed, they give off this nasty odor as a defense mechanism to keep predators away...or in this case, to annoy homeowners.

So how should you get rid of stink bugs if you can't crush them?

First off, if you don't want them in your house, don't let them in. Seal up any cracks or seams on your doors and windows to let the bugs know that they aren't welcomed in your home!

According to Orkin.com, an easy way to get rid of them is by vacuuming them up. Although, it would work best if you have one of those vacuums with the removable bag, because if not, your vacuum will have that dreaded stink bug smell for quite some time.

You can also try this DIY Stink Bug Trap!

If they are all up in your home and you don't want your vacuum cleaner to smell bad, here's another solution. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, stink bugs are attracted to light, and can't swim...so use that to your advantage by taking a desk lamp and place a tub of soapy water underneath it. This will collect stink bugs like crazy!

You can always buy traps for stink bugs at a hardware store. However, if all else fails, just call an exterminator and they will be sure to get rid of those nasty ol' stink bugs for you!

