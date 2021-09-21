Vincennes University Hosting Drive-Thru COVID Vaccine and Testing Clinic in Gibson County

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

With the continued rise in Covid-19 cases, Vincennes University wants to do its part to help slow down the spread of the virus and protect those who are unvaccinated. They want to help individuals get the COVID-19 vaccine in Southwestern Indiana by having easy and free access to testing and vaccinations.

In partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, National Guard, and Gibson County Health Department, Vincennes University Gibson County Center, in Fort Branch, will host a free community drive-through for the Covid-19 vaccine and testing. The clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. PCR and rapid testing will also be also available.

The temporary clinic is Sept. 21-25 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (CDT) at the Gibson County Center, 8100 U.S. Highway 41.

If you are eligible, you do not need to live in Gibson County to get vaccinated or tested at the site. It is requested that you pre-register for a test or vaccine at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov, appointments aren't necessary. The clinic is a drive-thru, so you will remain in your car, and masks are required.

Please, if you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, now is the time. If you still have questions and are unsure about the vaccine, please take a moment to listen to this episode of the NPR Shortwave science podcast. It puts into an easy-to-understand perspective the effectiveness of the vaccine, how long the vaccine will protect you, and if there will be a need for a booster in the future. It's short, just like the name, only 12 minutes of your time, but if you are still on the fence, I believe it might help you.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to get the vaccine. Be safe. Do your part.

[SW Indiana Chamber]

