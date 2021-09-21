Facebook Debunked: No You can’t Get a Free Candle From Bath and Body Works by Returning Your Empty Candle Jar

The internet can truly be an amazing place. People have found long-lost relatives through social media, people's lives have been changed through generous donations of strangers online, and it's a great way to spread information quickly. However there is a downside to social media, and that's the fact that everyone has a platform, and some don't always use it for good.

You know what they say, if you saw it on the internet then it must be true! But in the digital age, we're living in, we've come to know better than that. A Facebook post recently went viral claiming if you purchase a 3-wick candle from Bath and Body Works, and return the empty candle jar when you're done burning the candle, you'll get a free brand new candle. This sounds great if it were true, but it is not.

The post was made by Kristen Peden on September 17th and has since been shared over 68-thousand times. The post claims:

Public service announcement!! Ladies how many of you shop for candles at bath and body works?? At Christmas mainly and birthdays I splurge and go and get about $200-$300 worth of candles for my family, friends, and myself. They are expensive candles. BUT they last forever and smell AMAZING!! Little did I know....YOU CAN TAKE THE EMPTY CANDLE JAR BACK TO BATH AND BODY AND GET A BRAND. NEW. FREE...YES FREE CANDLE. I called the store today and ask. Its legit your welcome also now I'm mad at myself because I can't tell you how many old jars I've thrower away..

Now you know what they say, "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is." Well, that applies in this case as well. A friend of mine actually works for Bath and Body Works, so I messaged her and asked her if there was any truth to this. She said no, don't waste your time bringing in your old burnt-out candles. She said the jars are actually great for repurposing for crafts or things around the house, but they won't really do you any good to "return" to the store when they are burnt out. She said however if you purchase a candle and there is something defective with it, then of course they will happily process a return for you.

Look, I love Bath and Body Works candles, and as much as I wish this was true, it also wouldn't really make much sense if it was true. How would they make any money that way? That's like using a bottle of shampoo and then returning it to the store for a new bottle. That's just not how things work.

