Trick Or Treating Early At Scales Lake 2021

If your kids are eager to get into their Halloween costume, let them go Trick Or Treating early at Scales Lake Park in Boonville.

Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself. You can swim at the beach, rent a boat, go kayaking, and fishing.

Get our free mobile app

The fun at Scales Lake doesn't end during the summer though. Each year, Scales Lake hosts Trick or Treating in the Park. This is an event that I used to take part in growing up. Folks will take their kids trick or treating around the campground. Not only that, but some of the campers get pretty creative with their Halloween decorations. Sometimes they even set up their own "haunted houses" at their campsites. It's really a cool event that everyone enjoys, plus it is just one more opportunity for the kiddos to put on their Halloween costumes get their hands on some candy.

Trick or Treating in the Park Event Info

Trick or treating will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 23, and Saturday, October 30th. There is a $3 gate fee per car that applies. It should be noted that this event is weather permitting. In the event that it looks like there might be some nasty weather coming up on those dates, be sure to check out Scales Lake's Facebook page for updates/changes.

How To Change The Color Of Your Campfire You can change the color of your campground by adding simple ingredients that you have at home. Each ingredient you sprinkle into the fire has a different effect.

How To Tell Someone You're From Warrick County Without Saying You're From Warrick County There are several ways to tell someone where you're from without actually telling them where you're from. Let's take Warrick County for example.