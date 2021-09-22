Everyone loves chicken nuggets, but this fall we might find a new kind of nugget to fall in love with.

We live in a world where there are a variety of nugs at our disposal. Practically every fast food restaurant has its own version of chicken nuggets, and we all have our favorite. Personally, I am a McNugget fan with Sweet & Sour Sauce. Then, there are the nuggets that you can purchase in the frozen food aisle at the grocery store. Oh...do you remember the frozen chicken nuggets with cheese inside when you were a kid? Those were the best! Do they even make those anymore?

Anyway...if you're a fan of nugs, there's a new kind of nugget hitting the shelves now that's a little different.

Perdue is releasing a type of nugget that doesn't involve chicken at all. Don't worry, this isn't one of those "impossible" meatless nuggets. In fact, this type of nugget is perfect for the fall, as they are turkey nuggets. The Limited Edition, Thanksnuggets Turkey Breast Nuggets are out now and they sound delicious.

The Thanksnuggets are turkey breast nuggets with a sweet potato seasoned breading. It's like a whole Thanksgiving meal wrapped in nugget form. Here's the cool thing, these turkey nuggets aren't shaped like your ordinary nugget either. They come in drumstick and turkey shapes.

Perdue's Thanksnuggets are out now in the frozen food aisle at stores that include Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Sam's Club, and more. You can find more information on these nuggets and even some cool recipes by visiting their website here.

