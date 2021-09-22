Evansville Area Dairy Queen Restaurants Offer Fall Blizzard Flavors

It’s official, and this time it really is officially official – Fall is here. So I guess I can’t really complain about all of the pumpkin spice flavored (insert item here) or new fall flavors. So if I’m not gonna complain about it, I might as well embrace it – and I can’t think of a better place to start than Dairy Queen. DQ has announced their lineup of Fall Blizzard Flavors and I have to admit that some of them sound pretty doggone yummy.

Get our free mobile app

The lineup includes some perennial favorites and a handful of new flavors. Let’s take a look at what you have to choose from.

Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzard Lineup

NEW – Pecan Pie: My go-to pie at Thanksgiving is pecan, not pumpkin, so I’m really looking forward to this new flavor. It includes pecans, brown sugar, and caramel blended with that famous DQ vanilla soft serve.

NEW – Reese’s Pieces Cookie Dough: This one sounds like a can’t miss – all of the yumminess together in one Blizzard. Reese’s Pieces – yum! Chocolate chip cookie dough – yum! Peanut butter topping – yum!

NEW – Sea Salt Toffee Fudge: I don’t know why, but something about salted caramel feels fancy to me. Is it just me? Anyhoo, this new Blizzard includes pieces of fudge along with pieces of salted toffee and caramel.

Pumpkin Pie: I’m pretty sure DQ customers would revolt if the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard ever left the menu. This standard includes real pieces of pumpkin pie, topped with whipped cream and some nutmeg.

Oreo Mocha Fudge: The name kinda says it all. You get pieces of Oreo, chocolate chunks and coffee, blended together with vanilla ice cream.

Choco Dipped Strawberry: Another classic flavor combination – strawberries and chunks of chocolate. Yes, please!

Royal Ultimate Choco Brownie: It doesn’t get much more chocolatey than this. Brownies, chunks of chocolate, cocoa fudge, and then more fudge just for good measure.

These Fall flavors are available at Dairy Queen locations everywhere.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.