Evansville Police Asking for Your Help Locating Suspect in Hit-an-Run Incident
The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a woman they say was involved in a hit-and-run accident at Target on Evansville's east side.
According to a press release by the Department, the incident took place on Thursday, September 16th some time between 10:30 and 10:45 AM. The release did not provide specifics on what exactly the woman hit (I assume it was another vehicle), how much damage was done, or if the owner of the vehicle she hit (again, assuming that's what happened) was present at the time of the incident.
If you happened to be a Target during the timeframe mentioned above and witnessed the incident, or recognize the woman in the photo below and can provide investigators with information on her whereabouts, contact the Evansville Police Department's Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7942. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
[Source: Evansville Police Department]