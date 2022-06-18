Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for a Family to Give Her Their ‘Seal’ of Approval [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!

Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I know what you’re thinking… I sort of resemble something that just waddled up out of the ocean (like a manatee or seal pup.) And ya know something, maybe I did! No matter the case, I’m very calm and sweet-natured. I like riding in the car, enjoy going on walks, and LOVE everyone I meet. I do great around kiddos and would make an excellent family seal…I mean, dog! I do best with other big dogs and would prefer a meet and greet with other pets before settling into your home. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccinations. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, I’m sure to make a big splash with your family!

What is going on at the VHS?

Looks like the heat is not letting up anytime soon!

In the coming weeks, many pets could potentially face life-threatening conditions. Just yesterday, two dogs were left unattended outside for 5 hours and found dead by the EPD after a neighbor had placed an animal complaint.

If you or someone you know has a pet at risk, call a local animal resource agency and see how they can help. Facebook can also be a powerful tool for getting connected to resources, thanks to their Community Resources feature! Need help? Just ask!

We are closing our Happy Tails Resale Shopdonation trailer this week due to the Heat Advisory. Since it is a big metal box. Please hold onto your donate items for another week!

Happy Tails will still be OPEN FOR SHOPPING Friday & Saturday 10-4!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

