Why is the Evansville, IN Arby’s on Green River Road Closed?

If you have driven past the Arby's location on North Green River Road in Evansville recently, you are probably wondering 'Where ARE the meats'?

Question From Tri-State Restaurant Reviews

If you are not a member of the Facebook group Tri-State Restaurant Reviews, I highly encourage you to join. Not only are there reviews about our local restaurants, sometimes members ask important questions too. Like this one from Jen C;

"I just passed the Arby’s on North Green River Road and it is being demolished."

Detective Skills Activated

I had to find out what is happening to that Arby's location. I went straight to the source, Mr. Arby's of course. Ha, no really, I reached out to David Pulliam. He is the
Area Supervisor of  ARBY’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

Three Weeks Until The Big Reveal

Mr. Pulliam says the remodel will go by fairly quickly. In fact, the Arby's on North Green River Road will be reopened in just a few weeks.

"Scheduled to reopen on July 4th at 10:00 AM." -  David Pulliam
Area Supervisor of  ARBY’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

What We Could See

ARBY'SFEATURED
Many of the upgraded Arby's locations have a more modern and streamlined look.

  • Wood Tones
  • White Brick
  • Subway Tiles
  • Stainless Steel Finishes
  • Chalkboard Graphics
  • Upgraded Lighting and Landscaping
Arbys-Exterior-2
These authentic design elements create a new guest experience that fits Arby’s Fast Crafted® identity, which promises fast casual quality with the convenience of a quick-service restaurant.

©Haigwood Studios Photography
