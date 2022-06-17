For The First Time in History, Post Offices Will Be Closed to Observe Juneteenth 2022

CANVA

Did you know that Juneteenth National Independence Day is now a National holiday? Yes, and for the first time in our country's history, many businesses and organizations will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth.

Statement From The United States Postal Service:

U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021, making it a federal holiday. This newly observed holiday commemorates the freedom of enslaved African-Americans in the United States after the Civil War, and the Postal Service is fully supportive of annually recognizing this historic event.

Beginning in 2022, the Postal Service will recognize the Juneteenth National Independence Day as a holiday.

Other Businesses Observing Juneteenth

  • Banks - Most bank branches will be closed Monday.
  • All government office buildings and offices will be closed Monday.
  • Target, Starbucks, and Best Buy will be open, with employees earning time and a half pay for the holiday.

What is Juneteenth?

According to juneteenth.com, 'Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.'

LYLES STATION
loading...

 Lyles Station Historic School and Museum

Saturday, June 18th,  Lyles Station in Gibson County will host the annual Juneteenth event from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM. Rhea Jones-Price, a 2013 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law and an associate at Joe Black Law Office in Vincennes, will be the guest speaker, Tim's Awesome BBQ will be selling meals, and late Board Member, Joyce Gooch Granger will be honored.

google maps
loading...

Juneteenth Virtual Conversation with black-ish

The black-ish cast virtually gathers together with Writer/Co-Executive Producer Peter Saji to discuss the importance of celebrating Juneteenth as well as the making of the episode.

