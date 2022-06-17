When to Get the Best Deals on Concert Tickets According To Science

When it comes to concert tickets, they can be a little pricey. So if there's a show coming up that you really want to see, you might want to know when you should buy tickets while getting the best deal.

Here in the Evansville area, we have a lot of concerts coming to town. Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, Brantley Gilbert, and Jason Aldean are a few big names that will be making their way to our neck of the woods in 2022. If you're a concert fanatic, that's a lot of shows to attend, and more importantly, a lot of money spent.

You might not have known this, but there's a little bit of a science behind buying concert tickets. Many people buy concert tickets as soon as they go on sale. Some will wait and save up money to buy them, in hopes that good seats will still be available. So, when is the best time to buy concert tickets and get the best deal?

When is the Best Time to Purchase Concert Tickets?

Finance Buzz recently conducted a study to help concertgoers find when tickets are cheapest. They investigated pricing patterns on the secondary market, through sites like StubHub, Seatgeek, and Vivid Seats. Here are the key findings from Finance Buzz:

It pays to wait to purchase concert tickets. Concert-goers spent 33% less than average on tickets when purchasing them on the day of a concert, and 27% less than average the day before. Just under two weeks before a festival was the best time to buy passes — Prices were 30% below average 13 days before the festival starts and 24% below average 12 days out. 24% of concert tickets and 25% of festival tickets bought on the resale market are purchased in the week leading up to the event.

So there you have it. If you're wanting to purchase tickets to see your favorite artist in concert, don't rush to buy tickets as soon as they go on sale. As hard as it might be, you should be patient and wait until the last minute to buy tickets for the best deal.

(H/T- Finance Buzz)

