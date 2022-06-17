National Night Out In Boonville Returns This August

You can meet and greet with the Boonville Police Department while enjoying food, games, and other activities at National Night Out in Boonville.

National Night Out was first established in 1984, and throughout the years many communities around the country have joined in on the fun. What is National Night Out? According to National Night Out's website:

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

National Night Out in Boonville, Indiana 2022

Covid-19 has caused the Boonville Police Department to not participate in National Night out for the past two years. However, in 2022, the event will return! National Night Out this year will be Tuesday, August 2nd, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at City Lake in Boonville.

Final details are still being planned out as to what you can expect at the event on August 2nd, but food, inflatables, prizes, and more can be expected. It's fun for the entire family, and a great way to get to know those who serve the community.

According to a Facebook post from the Boonville Police Department:

We are still in the process of planning the final details, but food, inflatables, prizes, etc. are to be expected. However, none of this will be possible without the community’s help. Letters to our regular donors have been sent out this week asking for donations. If you do not receive a letter by next week and are interested in donating, please contact the Boonville Police Department at 812-897-6550. Moreover, if you are a part of a Boonville business and would like to participate in this year’s National Night out, please reserve a spot by calling the same number. Officers will be coming around to various businesses during the next few weeks in person to give out more information. Another reminder post will be made closer to the actual date of National Night Out.

If you are a resident of Boonville, please come on out and join me on August 2nd for National Night Out. It will be a great time packed full of family fun!

