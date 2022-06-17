I have written before about a handful of venomous snakes that can be found in Indiana. There aren't a lot of them, but I think it's definitely worth a few minutes of your time to learn which ones to be aware of.

For me, one of the scariest things about snakes is how stealthy they are. Most snakes, with the exception of rattlesnakes, don't make any noise. They are silent, well camouflaged, and remain so still, and most snakes are virtually undetectable, especially if you're not looking for them. There is, however, one venomous snake common to Indiana that produces a unique odor that can give away its presence.

Matt Niemiller/TN.gov Matt Niemiller/TN.gov loading...

Smell a Cucumber? Look Out for Copperheads

That's kind of a bold statement - is there any truth to it? Yes and no. The fact is, venomous snakes can produce a musk as a defensive measure, and in the case of copperheads, that musk might smell to you like cucumbers. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, there are a couple of important things to keep in mind here.

This is a defensive odor, which means a copperhead must have a reason to expel it. "A copperhead at rest under a rock or alongside a log will have no reason to give off its musky defense. You could walk within a few inches of the snake and never know it's there." The musk may NOT smell like cucumbers - to some folks it might just smell like a nasty, funky, musk.

What to Do if You Smell Cucumbers in Your House

I am obviously referring to a situation where you smell cucumbers and there are no cucumbers in your house. If that's the case and you feel confident there is a copperhead in your house, I'd say go ahead and call a professional. If you happen to find a copperhead in your house, you should (after changing your pants) absolutely call a professional to not only remove the snake but also check your home for more.

