Watch a Crazy Midwestern Fisherman Feed a Snake from his Kayak

I have been described as crazy sometimes and I wear it like a badge of honor. However, even I am not as out of my mind as a Midwestern fisherman who shared video of himself feeding as snake from his kayak. Nope, nope and NOPE.

Here's how this apparently went down. The fisherman went fishing in his kayak. He's in Kansas. Fine. I'm good with that. Then he shared that he did the following:

Fishing when I saw this water snake and lured him over with some splashes

Congratulations, dude. Your plan worked. Just watch this.

That's where the crazy description is coming from. If you WANT a snake you see in the water to come see you, you need some time alone with your therapist. But, I try to be an open-minded person. If you want close time with a snake, good luck with that. However, you really should ask yourself if what you're dealing with is a water snake or water moccasin/cotton mouth.

If you decide to also feed a snake (don't) and guess wrong about whether it's venomous or not, WebMD advises that you call 911 and stay calm. An excited heartrate is not what you want when there is venom in your bloodstream.

I'm just gonna say no to the whole feeding a snake in my kayak thing, thank you very much. Fortunately this guy ended up with a very interesting video and not a trip to the ER.

