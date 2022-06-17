Our Pet of the Week is BODIE - this happy fella is waiting to meet you at It Takes a Village.

BODIE is an 8-month-old Hound dog mix. You can tell from the pics that BODIE is pretty slim, weighing in at just under 40 pounds, which puts him in the 'medium' dog category. Our friends at ITV tell us that BODIE came to them as an owner surrender due to a lack of dog-friendly housing.

Pet of the Week BODIE loading...

BODIE is house trained and knows some basic commands. He hasn't really been around kids or other dogs enough to know how well he will do, but we do know that he is a friendly pup who is willing to give it a chance.

Get our free mobile app

Do you think BOBIE might be a good fit for you and your family? We would love for you to meet him and find out. If you're interested in doing that, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once you're approved you can schedule a time to come meet BODIE at It Takes a Village.

Pet of the Week BODIE loading...

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

47 (Otherwise) Good Pets Caught Doing Bad Things No matter how well they're trained, at some point in time, a pet's primal instincts will kick in which usually ends up with something destroyed.