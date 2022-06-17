Cameras Catch Lone Suspect Leaving Unusual Gift On Illinois Porch

If you have a Ring doorbell or security cameras outside your home, you've probably seen some crazy stuff captured on your cameras. I'm guessing you haven't seen anything like this, though!

One time, I was home alone and my parents' security cameras spotted a suspicious man knocking on our front door really late at night. I was so scared because I didn't recognize him and he wouldn't leave, so I called the cops. The next day, my neighbor came over to say she was seeing if anybody was home because her power went out... she's an 80-year-old elderly woman. So embarrassing I called the cops on her OMG!

Anyway, this woman from Illinois shared a picture and video of what she found on her doorstep when she got off work one day last week. I'm curious to see what animal you think this is from!

So the first question I have is how did the dirt spread out around the feet?! That's pretty impressive honestly. You'd think when the animal walked away, the footprints would follow.

What's your guess on what animal it is? I said duck, but realized the footprints don't have webbed feet in the photo.

Maybe a chicken? Wait, no. They have four or five toes...

While you think about it, here's the video the woman revealed on Facebook. She went back through her surveillance footage and found the lone suspect that left the dirt and footprints at the scene of the crime!

Ready?

It's a TURKEY! Again, pretty impressive that it could shake all that dirt off, walk away, and leave no other footprints besides those. I should've known it was a turkey, my parents have a ton that wander their neighborhood.

