Love Mexican Food? There’s A Taco & Margarita Fest in Nashville This Weekend

This is actually what dreams are made of. There's a Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Nashville this weekend and we have all the fund details.

WHO DOESN'T LOVE TACOS?!

I feel like going to the Mexican restaurant after church on Sundays is a tradition for our family. We love it. It's a common phrase among girlfriends "we need chips & salsa & margarita night!" Tacos bring people together. You can seriously solve the world's problems over a basket of chips and a few bowls of salsa.

Get our free mobile app

TALK TACO TO ME

Nissan Stadium Nissan Stadium loading...

Nissan Stadium has teamed up (see what I did there) with a festival group to host a really cool event. The Taco & Margarita Festival is happening this weekend.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

According to Nissan Stadium.com;

The event will take place at Nissan Stadium from 12 – 6 p.m. Standard tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door, and include general admission, access to arts and crafts vendors and live entertainment. Food and drink options will be purchased separately. VIP packages also will be available and include early admission, free drinks and other exclusive opportunities.

There will be over 40 different vendors attending the festival.

LET'S TACO ABOUT WHAT YOU CAN DO AT THE FEST

Of course, you can try all the delicious tacos you want at the festival there will be lots of other things to do. From live entertainment like wrestling and live DJs on four different stages to kid's activities and art and craft vendors and more. These festivals have gone on all over the U.S. in fact, the same group hosted one in Orlando this Spring.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to pair different margaritas with different tacos. I have never had both together so I think this sounds amazing.