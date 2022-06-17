Kentucky Mom’s Facebook Post About Her Twins Yard Sale is HILARIOUS [PHOTOS]

Y'all already know in Kentucky it's tradition to hold all your crap until summer so you can have a yard sale. One Kentucky mom thought she was done having sales and her kids decided otherwise.

EVERY PARENT SHOULD TAKE THEIR KID TO A YARD SALE AT LEAST ONCE

Just stay with me for a minute. Yard sales are a great place to find items you might really want or had no idea you even needed. If your kids are anything like mine they want, want want. I have really tried to teach them the value of a dollar and working for it. My mom taught me the same thing. I would do chores at home all week and then she would give me money according to what I had done that was outside of my regular chores. Then on Saturdays, we would get up early and head out to see what deals we could find. It was the greatest thing ever when I was able to bargain with someone and get more bang for my buck.

KATY HARRISON KATY HARRISON loading...

When my older two boys were little I would do the very same thing. They have grown to love getting a deal. My young two are just learning the ropes and they love hopping in the car on a summer morning and hitting the sales.

NOT A FAN OF HAVING A SALE

I used to love having yard sales but then they became too much work. I recently learned one of my dearest friends from high school, Katy Harrison, wasn't a fan either.

She has twins, Eva and Jay, and they decided they wanted to sell their stuff to make money to buy things they wanted. Here's what the original post said;

I cannot believe I am posting this…I swore I would never do this again…and I’m not exactly. J&E are hosting a garage sale Friday, June 17 7:00-until they realize it’s not that enjoyable. They have all the boy's things and all the girl's things! Check out the pictures! They have priced their own item. Please share! It’ll be fun! Come support them! All earnings will go toward a game system for J and nice earrings for E! She even posted photos of what you can expect!

KATY HARRISON KATY HARRISON loading...

KATY HARRISON KATY HARRISON loading...

KATY HARRISON KATY HARRISON loading...

KATY HARRISON KATY HARRISON loading...

KATY HARRISON KATY HARRISON loading...

They live at 3511 Ashlawn Drive in Owensboro.