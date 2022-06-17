Summer events are here, and boy do we have plenty to choose from in the Evansville area. Once you glance at this list for 2022, you'll want to start penciling in fun things to do, so you don't want to miss anything.

While I hope that I don't miss any events, if you know of one that is not listed, please email me at Liberty@my1053wjlt.com

June 2022

Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

The 2nd Annual Pride in the Park! Evansville's first LGBTQ+ summer social at Garvin Park.

2022 Pride Parade and Festival Hosted by River City Pride

Saturday, June 18, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Taste of Evansville hosted by WNIN 2 Main Street Evansville

Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19

Haubstadt Sommerfest Events throughout the weekend including a parade and Bierstube

Every Saturday through August 13, 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Summer Saturdays at Wesselman Woods

Saturday, June 18, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

BBQ Fundraiser at Myriad Downtown Evansville for Victory International Film Festival

Friday, June 17 -Sunday, June 19

Art in Bloom at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science

Saturday, June 18, 9:00 AM

Historic Newburgh Farmers Market Zucchini 500 Rocket Races

June 22 - June 25

71st National Square Dance Convention - Old National Events Plaza

June 24, 11:00 AM - June 25, 11:00 PM

ShrinersFest

Saturday, June 25, 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Paws and Claws: A Black and White Pawty for It Takes A Village at Bally's

July 2022

Friday, July 1, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Lunch on the Lawn Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

Friday, July 1, 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

First Friday, Haynie's Corner Arts District

Saturday, July 2, 7:00 PM

30th Anniversary of League of Their Own Movie Bosse Field

Monday, July 4, 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Fireworks on the Ohio Evansville Riverfront

