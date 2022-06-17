Evansville Area 2022 Summer Socials, Festivals, Fairs, and Family Fun
Summer events are here, and boy do we have plenty to choose from in the Evansville area. Once you glance at this list for 2022, you'll want to start penciling in fun things to do, so you don't want to miss anything.
While I hope that I don't miss any events, if you know of one that is not listed, please email me at Liberty@my1053wjlt.com
June 2022
Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM
The 2nd Annual Pride in the Park! Evansville's first LGBTQ+ summer social at Garvin Park.
Saturday, June 18, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taste of Evansville hosted by WNIN 2 Main Street Evansville
Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19
Haubstadt Sommerfest Events throughout the weekend including a parade and Bierstube
Every Saturday through August 13, 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM
Summer Saturdays at Wesselman Woods
Saturday, June 18, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
BBQ Fundraiser at Myriad Downtown Evansville for Victory International Film Festival
Friday, June 17 -Sunday, June 19
Art in Bloom at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science
Saturday, June 18, 9:00 AM
Historic Newburgh Farmers Market Zucchini 500 Rocket Races
June 22 - June 25
71st National Square Dance Convention - Old National Events Plaza
June 24, 11:00 AM - June 25, 11:00 PM
ShrinersFest
Saturday, June 25, 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Paws and Claws: A Black and White Pawty for It Takes A Village at Bally's
July 2022
Friday, July 1, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lunch on the Lawn Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
Friday, July 1, 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
First Friday, Haynie's Corner Arts District
Saturday, July 2, 7:00 PM
30th Anniversary of League of Their Own Movie Bosse Field
Monday, July 4, 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fireworks on the Ohio Evansville Riverfront