If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Indiana Principal Creates Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Video

While most school principals will stand at the main entrance of their building to welcome students back after the summer break, Mr. Allen takes a different approach. In the past, Mike has announced snow days along with other routine announcements through parody songs and videos he creates and shares on the school's Facebook page, as well as his YouTube channel, The Parody Principal.

For example, his farewell to COVID-19 to the tune of Elton John's "Candle in the Wind."

Or, his parody of the Bee Gees' disco smash, "Stayin' Alive" he called, "Slippery Ice" to announce a snow day back in January of this year (2022).

Just before the school year wrapped up back in May, he put together "(Heavy) Backpack," a parody of the B-52's classic, and wedding reception staple, "Love Shack," to remind students to make sure they get everything out of their lockers before heading out for the Summer break.

With the Summer break over and students making their way back to the classroom, Mike created a whole new parody. This time he looked to the year 1997 for inspiration and created "Everybody (School is Back)," a parody of the Backstreet Boys' iconic song, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." Take a look (and listen).

The most impressive thing about all these videos is that Mike not only writes the lyrics but also sings all the parts, including the harmonies, AND creates all the music.

I'm already looking forward to the next one, which, if previous releases are any indication, will be some type of send-off before the holiday break at the end of the year, unless a snow day happens before that.

[Source: The Parody Principal on YouTube]

