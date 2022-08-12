Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour

Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!

Twilight Tour

Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.

I love events that involve history with a little dash of spooky. While this tour won't be Halloweeny, it will have some interesting history and the dash of spooky comes from the fact the tour will be held throughout a cemetery.

When is the Twilight Tour?

The Twilight Tour in 2022 will take place on October 15th from 5-7:30 PM.

Here is what the Facebook event page for the 2022 Twilight Tour has to say about the event:

Oak Hill Cemetery Twilight Tour - Benefit for the Adopt an Ash Program attempting to save 23 Ash Trees within Oak Hill Cemetery from the Emerald Ash Borer.

The Twilight Tour will be held on Saturday, October 15th at 5:00pm. Tickets are $15.00 and can be ordered via Pay Pal at vchshistory.org or you can pay in person the night of the event. Sign in tables will be located at the Veterans Plaza just inside the main gate of the cemetery. This tour is the sixth of its kind in the 169 year existence of Oak Hill and will feature LIVE RE-ENACTORS. You can learn more about how you can help in the fight against Emerald Ash Borer in Evansville by visiting evansville.adoptanash.org.

For questions, please email VCHS Board Member and Cemetery Superintendent Chris Cooke at ccooke@evansville.in.gov

Why support Adopt an Ash Program?

The Adopt an Ash program will help the cemetery save 23 Ash Trees that are inside the cemetery from the Emerald Ash Borer (a beetle who feeds off these types of trees and lay their larvae under the bark, eventually it kills these otherwise healthy trees). Read more about the Adopt an Ash Program and its importance, here.

