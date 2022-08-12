Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October

If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year.

Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.

Louisville Taco Festival 2022

The 4th annual Louisville Taco Festival is returning to Fourth Street LIVE! on Saturday, October 1st & Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. According to a recent Facebook post, this will be the largest Louisville Taco Festival in history with over 20+ restaurants & food trucks in attendance. According to the Louisville Taco Festival's website, here's what you can expect when you go:

Enjoy access to over a dozen bars & restaurants and be prepared to enjoy... - 20+ Taco & Food Vendors - Margarita Bars - Nacho Bar - Churro Stand - Taco & Hot Chili Pepper Eating Contest - Kids Zone with Moon Bounces (2nd floor) - Access to every Restaurant & Bar at 4th Street Live! - Giant Beer Pong, Baggo & Tailgate Games - Live Authentic & Modern Entertainment & much more!

All food-related items will work on a voucher system with stations located throughout the festival grounds. You can buy taco vouchers ($4 a voucher sold in sheets of 5 for $20) and exchange them for Tacos, Elotes, Nachos, and all food-related menu items at the festival.

Louisville Taco Festival Ticket Details

The really cool thing about this taco festival is that it's something that the whole family can enjoy. General admission tickets cost $9.99, VIP tickets are $49.99, and kids 10 and younger are free. You can learn more about the 4th annual Louisville Taco Festival and purchase your tickets by clicking here.

You will want to plan ahead to attend this event, as you know tickets will go fast. So get your tickets, book a hotel (or Airbnb), and enjoy all of the tacos you can handle!

