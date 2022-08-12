Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!)

Chicago's New Summer Float Party

For the first time ever Chicago will be hosting a Summer Float Party on Sunday, August 14, 2022, and it sounds like a blast!

Is this event an excuse to get hundreds of float-loving people together for one massive water voyage? Absolutely!

Is this event also an excuse to throw a party on land for those that don't care to brave the Chicago River via an inflatable device? Yup!

Everything You Need to Know About the Summer Float Party

The Summer Float Party will begin at the River Park Canoe Launch located at 3000 Argyle St.in Chicago at 12.30 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, and will travel to the Clark Park Boat Launch and Fieldhouse at 3400 N Rockwell St., (about a 2-hour trip), where the post-float party takes place.

will begin at the River Park Canoe Launch located at 3000 Argyle St.in Chicago at 12.30 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, and will travel to the Clark Park Boat Launch and Fieldhouse at 3400 N Rockwell St., (about a 2-hour trip), where the post-float party takes place. The post-party will feature live music and food, and everyone is invited to attend, even if they didn't go on the float.

All participants will need to bring their own vessel to float on and everyone must wear a life jacket or floatation device.

The float is open to all ages, but anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

Registration for the Summer Float Party starts at $45 per person and includes a t-shirt and entrance into the post-party, BUT, the deadline to buy tickets is TONIGHT (8/11/22) at 10 p.m.! (click here to register).

Besides having an awesome time on the water this Sunday, your participation in the Summer Float Party will benefit Friends of the Chicago River who help make sure the river stays healthy and clean for generations to come.

