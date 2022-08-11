Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October

Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!

Grab a Paddle and Glow

Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!

Witch & Wizard Full Moon Float

To make the event even cooler, it will take place during a full moon. The event will take place on Saturday, October 8th from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM. Here's what Grayson Lake says about the event:

Join us for our first annual Free Halloween Float. We will be renting clear kayak and clear paddle boards with led glow lights on them. Equipment will be located at our Grayson Getaways Campground 3 miles from the ramp

About the Location Grayson Lake

Grayson Lake is located east of Lexington, and you're looking at about a 4-hour drive to get there. I was checking out the Witch & Wizard Full Moon Float event page on Facebook, and it turns out there is a LOT to do around the Grayson Lake area.

You could make a whole weekend out of visiting the lake alone. They also have Grayson Getaways which offer areas for RV or tent camping, cabins for rent, and even "glamping" tents so you can stay in style. This would definitely be worth a fun weekend getaway!

What does a glow kayak look like?

This video is not from this specific glow event, but it can give you an idea of what to expect at glow events!

