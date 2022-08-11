You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana.

Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.

Get our free mobile app

Escapades Family Fun Center

Located in Muncie, Indiana, Escapades Family Fun Center features an arcade, toddler area, and a three-story indoor playground. This place looks like fun for not only kids but adults alike. Let's take a look at what you can expect at Escapades.

Escapades Family Fun Center Facebook Escapades Family Fun Center Facebook loading...

Escapades Maze

If you're a child of the 90s, you remember playing at Discovery Zone. One look at Escapades, and you will be taken back in time. Escapades feature a three-story, multi-level indoor playground featuring tunnels, tubes, slides, monkey bars, giant ball rooms, obstacles, and more. According to their website:

Standing a massive three stories tall, once you enter the Escapades maze, it's a chance to escape into a world that's all your own! From twisting tubes to slippery slides, monkey bars, giant ball rooms, an iconic rope bridge, and so much more, our maze has become a staple attraction in East Central Indiana and beyond. It's a healthy dose of fun, exercise, and best of all - there's no height, age, or weight limit. What are you waiting for? The yellow slide is ready for you!

Escapades Family Fun Center Escapades Family Fun Center loading...

Escapades Arcade

The arcade features over twenty different state-of-the-art arcade games, including classics like basketball, air hockey, and multi-lane ski ball, plus new interactive video games, racers, and more games constantly being added.

Escapades Toddler Area

Even the smaller kids can have a blast at Escapades too. The toddler area is for children ages 3 and under, and it features textured climbing areas, slides, interactive displays, and much more.

More About Escapades

Escapades Family Fun Center also offers a parent lounge with shiatsu massage chairs and complimentary wi-fi, so the parents can relax a bit while watching the kiddos have a blast. When it comes to food, there's plenty to choose from too. We're talking pizza, wings, breadsticks, and funnel cake fries all on the menu.

You can learn more about Escapades Family Fun Center by clicking here. Feel free to also take a look at some of the other indoor playgrounds in our area below!

Life's A Beach At This Giant Indoor Ocean Playground In Indianapolis You don't have to travel to the coast for the family to get a taste of the ocean. There's a little piece of fun ocean paradise in Indianapolis for your kiddos to enjoy.

Indiana Indoor Playground/ Arcade Will Bring Out The Kid In You