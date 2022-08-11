I recently wrote an article about a school janitor from Indiana who went viral with a video of his amazing performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." I'm here to tell you now that this is NOT that kind of article. Yes, it's an article (and video) of people singing, and yes, the song is a megahit from the 80s, but that's where the similarities end. The singers may end up going viral with their performance, but not because of how amazing it is. Haha!

It's hard to think of too many bands that were bigger than Bon Jovi back in 1986, and it's hard to think of too many albums that were bigger than Slippery When Wet in the entire decade. Of all the hits from that album, I think it's safe to say that "Livin' on a Prayer" is the one that has withstood the test of time and popularity ("Wanted Dead or Alive" is right behind it). Just about everyone knows the story, even if just partially, of the song's young lovers, Tommy and Gina. and over the years, "Livin' on a Prayer" has become a go-to song for karaoke singers of all ages and vocal abilities.

The Notre Dame football season is set to start on Saturday, September 10, and the team is working hard every day to prepare for the season opener against Ohio State. Some of the players took a break from practice recently so they could entertain us with a karaoke performance of "Livin' on a Prayer." The karaoke cam video even includes a guest appearance from the song's writer and singer, Jon Bon Jovi. And for the record, "Livin' on a Prayer" is NOT easy to sing, even for Mr. Jovi himself, so kudos to these brave guys for tackling (get it?) this tough song.

